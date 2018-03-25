Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PSL final brings more shine to Karachi: DG ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

The Pakistan Super League final has brought more shine to the ‘city of lights’ that Karachi is, stated Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor.

In a tweet posted Sunday, DG ISPR thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board, foreign players, government administration, security apparatus and people of the country.

“Terrorism imposed on us is on the way out,” the tweet states. “We are on the way to our rightful destination of enduring peace and stability iA.”

The National Stadium will light up today to welcome cricket’s homecoming to Pakistan’s biggest city, as thousands of fans will flock to the National Stadium to witness two great teams face off for the PSL 2018 trophy.

Comments

