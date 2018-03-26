Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 26 2018
By
Amina Amir

Viral picture suo motu: CJP summons Okara town's committee members

By
Amina Amir

Monday Mar 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has summoned on March 29 all the municipal committee members of Hujra Shah Muqeem, a small town in Okara which has gained prominence after the picture of a funeral procession passing through sewage got the court's attention.

Hearing the suo motu case today, a three-member bench led by the chief justice heard the town's councillor, who said the exact location of the picture has been identified and that he was a part of the funeral procession. 

The chief justice observed that they have to tell people they are working for their benefit. 

During the hearing, Chief Justice Nisar regretted that the clothes of those passing through sewage would have been ruined and wondered how they would have offered funeral prayers in dirty clothes.

The councillor informed the apex court of several other municipal issues of the town, after which the chief justice summoned the entire municipal committee and its chairman, who hails from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, on March 29.

The chief justice has also summoned details of the municipal committee's budget and expenses. 

On March 20, the chief justice took on Tuesday suo motu notice of a photograph circulating on social media showing a funeral procession passing over sewage in a narrow street.

In his remarks, the chief justice had said that dirtiness and pollution is a threat to human life.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court assures transparency in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

Supreme Court assures transparency in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

 Updated an hour ago
Temperature may soar up to 40°C in Karachi today: Met Office

Temperature may soar up to 40°C in Karachi today: Met Office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

 Updated 3 hours ago
Driver dies as tractor-trolley, train collide near Rahim Yar Khan

Driver dies as tractor-trolley, train collide near Rahim Yar Khan

Updated 3 hours ago
Lady health workers stage sit-in outside Punjab Assembly

Lady health workers stage sit-in outside Punjab Assembly

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders issuance of notices to government officials with dual nationalities

SC orders issuance of notices to government officials with dual nationalities

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
12 held for allowing rape as ‘compensation’ in Toba Tek Singh

12 held for allowing rape as ‘compensation’ in Toba Tek Singh

 Updated 4 hours ago
US sanctions Pakistani companies over nuclear trade

US sanctions Pakistani companies over nuclear trade

 Updated 5 hours ago
Farooq Sattar no longer MQM-Pakistan convener, rules ECP

Farooq Sattar no longer MQM-Pakistan convener, rules ECP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM