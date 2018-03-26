Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP withdraws suo motu notice on Asma Rani murder case

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar withdrew on Monday the suo motu notice taken over the murder of Kohat’s Asma Rani.

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice conducted the hearing, during which the advocate general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told the apex court he submitted a charge-sheet of the case in the trial court.

To this, the chief justice remarked that the law would make its own way now that the accused has been arrested, taking back the suo motu notice he had taken earlier.

Although the case was wrapped up, a few days back Rani’s family held a news conference during which they said that family of the accused were pressurising them into entering an agreement.

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

The family also requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case to Peshawar, Bannu or Dera Ismail Khan saying they are facing threats from those backing the suspects

Asma's brother also requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case to Peshawar, Bannu or Dera Ismail Khan saying the family is facing threats from those backing the accused, who enjoyed support from influential people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Kohat District President Aftab Alam.

Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad medical college, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when a man called Mujahidullah Afridi opened fire at her in January this year.

Mujahidullah, who had fled the country after the incident, was handed over to the Pakistani authorities via Interpol after being arrested from United Arab Emirates. His brother and co-accused Sadiqullah had already been arrested by the police. 

