Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Addressing a press conference here, Asma’s brother and father said that the accused enjoys support from some influential people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kohat district president Aftab Alam, who is the uncle of prime accuse Mujahidullah Afridi - Online 
 

KOHAT: The family of Asma Rani, a medical student who was killed for rejecting a marriage proposal, said they are being pressured to enter into an agreement regarding the murder case.

Addressing a press conference here, Asma’s brother and father said that the accused enjoy support from some influential people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kohat district president Aftab Alam, who is the uncle of prime accused Mujahidullah Afridi.

Asma's brother also requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case to Peshawar, Bannu or Dera Ismail Khan saying the family is facing threats from those backing the suspects.

Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad medical college, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when Mujahidullah opened fire at her in January this year.

Primary accused in Asma Rani murder case had planned escape: police

Mujahidullah Afridi was arrested with the help of Interpol, handed over to Pakistan a day earlier

The prime accused Mujahidullah, who had fled to the country after the incident, was handed over to the Pakistani authorities via Interpol on Saturday.

He was arrested from UAE last week.

Addressing a news conference in the city, Kohat DPO Abbas Majeed Marwat said Mujahidullah had already made plans for his escape to the UAE before murdering Rani.

The DPO added two accused in the case had already been arrested, including the accused’s brother Sadiqullah and close friend Shahzaib, while only Mujahidullah was at large.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

 Updated 11 hours ago
Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

 Updated 13 hours ago
Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Updated 12 hours ago
Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

 Updated 20 hours ago
NAB to probe corruption allegations against Billion Tree Tsunami project

NAB to probe corruption allegations against Billion Tree Tsunami project

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM