Najam Sethi urges fans to buy tickets for 'historic' West Indies series

PCB Chairperson Najam Sethi. Photo: file

KARACHI: Tickets for the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies are on sale online and will be available at TCS Express Centres in Karachi from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Urging cricket fans to buy the tickets, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Najam Sethi shared on social media: "HISTORIC WEST INDIES SERIES 1,2,3 April: Rs 1000,2000,5000 Tickets on sale online and at TCS centres. — Rs 500 Tickets ONLY from TCS centres. HURRY HURRY."

Tickets are available for the matches on April 1, 2 and 3 at the National Stadium, Karachi.



The tickets prices Rs1,000, Rs2,000 and Rs5,000 are available online, while tickets worth Rs500 can only be bought from the courier company's centres.

The series was initially scheduled to be held in November last year. However, it was postponed after hesitation from senior West Indies players.

Last month, Najam Sethi announced that all three matches of the series will be held in Karachi.

The metropolis successfully hosted the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 on Sunday, March 25, after a hiatus of nine years following the ill-fated Pakistan-Sri Lanka tour in 2009.

On Sunday, Karachi welcomed several international players, including Darren Sammy, Luke Ronchi, JP Duminy, and Steven Finn, in a historic homecoming of cricket.