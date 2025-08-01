West Indies to bowl first in Pakistan T20I series opener

The image shows a glimpse from a match between Pakistan and West Indies. — AFP/File

West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the first Twenty20- International of the three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday.

The two teams will play the next two T20Is on August 2 and 3 at the same stadium.

Salman Ali Agha will captain the T20I side, while fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi return to the squad in this format.

Evin Lewis will not be available for the T20I series against Pakistan as he is still recovering from an injury. His condition is being closely watched before the ODI matches begin on August 8.

He had already missed the final T20I against Australia due to the same injury.

Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King have also been ruled out after picking up side strains during that match. King’s fitness will be checked again before the ODI series.

To fill the gaps, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Shamar Joseph, and Johnson Charles have been added to the squad for the T20I series.

Series schedule:

31 July – First T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

2 Aug – Second T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

3 Aug – Third T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

8 Aug – First ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

10 Aug – Second ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

12 Aug – Third ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago