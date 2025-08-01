Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE tri-series schedule announced

Haris Rauf celebrates after taking wicket against Afghanistan in this undated image. — AFP

Pakistan will feature in a T20I tri-nation series alongside Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates, to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7.

According to a press release released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the tournament is designed to help the teams prepare for the upcoming ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which will be staged in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

As per the schedule, Pakistan will begin their campaign on August 29 when they take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener. The match will start at 7pm (PST).

Each team will face the other twice in the group stage, ensuring all sides get a minimum of four games. The top two teams will progress to the final, scheduled for September 7.

Tournament schedule:

August 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan

30 August 30 – UAE v Pakistan

September 1 – UAE v Afghanistan

September 2 – Pakistan v Afghanistan

September 4 – Pakistan v UAE

September 5 – Afghanistan v UAE

September 7 – Final

It is pertinent to note that the eight-team Asia Cup 2025 tournament will start on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

This edition of the continental event will follow the T20 format, serving as a crucial warm-up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12, whereas its final group-stage match is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.