 
Geo News

Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE tri-series schedule announced

Tri-nation T20I series will be played between August 29 to September 7 in Sharjah

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2025

Haris Rauf celebrates after taking wicket against Afghanistan in this undated image. — AFP
Haris Rauf celebrates after taking wicket against Afghanistan in this undated image. — AFP

Pakistan will feature in a T20I tri-nation series alongside Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates, to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7.

According to a press release released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the tournament is designed to help the teams prepare for the upcoming ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which will be staged in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

As per the schedule, Pakistan will begin their campaign on August 29 when they take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener. The match will start at 7pm (PST).

Each team will face the other twice in the group stage, ensuring all sides get a minimum of four games. The top two teams will progress to the final, scheduled for September 7. 

Tournament schedule:

  • August 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan
  • 30 August 30 – UAE v Pakistan
  • September 1 – UAE v Afghanistan
  • September 2 – Pakistan v Afghanistan
  • September 4 – Pakistan v UAE 
  • September 5 – Afghanistan v UAE
  • September 7 – Final

It is pertinent to note that the eight-team Asia Cup 2025 tournament will start on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

This edition of the continental event will follow the T20 format, serving as a crucial warm-up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12, whereas its final group-stage match is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

One German climber rescued, search underway to locate Olympian Dahlmeier: GB govt
One German climber rescued, search underway to locate Olympian Dahlmeier: GB govt
Pakistan storm into world junior squash quarter-finals after outclassing Poland 2-0
Pakistan storm into world junior squash quarter-finals after outclassing Poland 2-0
German biathlete Dahlmeier injured after mountaineering fall in GB
German biathlete Dahlmeier injured after mountaineering fall in GB
PM responds to martial artist Shahzaib Rind's complaint, hands Rs5m cheque to father
PM responds to martial artist Shahzaib Rind's complaint, hands Rs5m cheque to father
Destructive Dwarshuis gives Australia 5-0 sweep of West Indies T20Is
Destructive Dwarshuis gives Australia 5-0 sweep of West Indies T20Is
Pakistan's U19 volleyball team remains dominant at FIVB World Championship
Pakistan's U19 volleyball team remains dominant at FIVB World Championship
WATCH: Messi, wife Antonella caught on Coldplay 'kiss cam' video
WATCH: Messi, wife Antonella caught on Coldplay 'kiss cam'
Pakistan's Saad Habib Malik finishes runner-up at Dallas Amateur Golf Championship 2025
Pakistan's Saad Habib Malik finishes runner-up at Dallas Amateur Golf Championship 2025