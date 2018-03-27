Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition from Balochistan

Security forces on Tuesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted on suspected terrorist hideouts in Balochistan. Photo: ISPR file

QUETTA: Security forces on Tuesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted on suspected terrorist hideouts in Duki, Shoaib Nikka, Zhob, Kabo, and Mastung areas of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The arms and ammunition included improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators, explosive, ball bearings and ammunition of various calibre.

Two suspects were apprehended in the operations, said the ISPR.



The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, earlier this month on March 4, has also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during IBOs conducted in Dera Bugti district in Balochistan.

Among the weapons recovered during the raids on suspected hideouts of terrorists were RPG rockets, mines, explosive, and detonators.

Last month, the FC had apprehended 20 suspected terrorists during IBOs conducted in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin.

According to the army's media wing, a cache of arms and ammunition, including RPG rockets, sub-machine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, GPS and other communication equipment had also been recovered in the operation.