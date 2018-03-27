Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition from Balochistan

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

Security forces on Tuesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted on suspected terrorist hideouts in Balochistan. Photo: ISPR file
 

QUETTA: Security forces on Tuesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted on suspected terrorist hideouts in Duki, Shoaib Nikka, Zhob, Kabo, and Mastung areas of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The arms and ammunition included improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators, explosive, ball bearings and ammunition of various calibre.

Two suspects were apprehended in the operations, said the ISPR.

The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, earlier this month on March 4, has also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during IBOs conducted in Dera Bugti district in Balochistan.

Among the weapons recovered during the raids on suspected hideouts of terrorists were RPG rockets, mines, explosive, and detonators.

Last month, the FC had apprehended 20 suspected terrorists during IBOs conducted in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin.

According to the army's media wing, a cache of arms and ammunition, including RPG rockets, sub-machine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, GPS and other communication equipment had also been recovered in the operation. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

 Updated 2 hours ago
Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Six killed in Diamer landslide

Six killed in Diamer landslide

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
New political party to be launched in Balochistan today

New political party to be launched in Balochistan today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre from April 1 in Karachi

Milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre from April 1 in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bajwa doctrine does not mention 18th amendment or judiciary: DG ISPR

Bajwa doctrine does not mention 18th amendment or judiciary: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM