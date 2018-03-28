In one-on-one meeting, PM backs CJP's vision of judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD: A one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court building took the media by surprise on Tuesday evening.

The apex court building saw a sudden influx of local security officials and a cordon was put in place shortly before 7PM. Sources said Prime Minister Abbasi arrived without his official security protocol at the court., where the chief justice welcomed him at the gate.

In a statement following the two-hour-long meeting, the Supreme Court spokesperson said Prime Minister Abbasi expressed keen interest in providing all possible assistance in revamping the judicial system of Pakistan as visualised by the chief justice. He assured the chief justice of providing all necessary resources to the judiciary to enable it to provide the people with easy access to speedy and inexpensive justice.

"The Honourable Prime Minister also highlighted the difficulties of the Federal Board of Revenue and the Tax Department on account of pendency of litigation involving revenue in different Courts. The Honourable Chief Justice assured the Honourable Prime Minister that he will look into the matter and such litigation shall be fast-tracked," said the statement.

A one-on-one meeting between PM Shahid Abbasi and CJP Justice Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court building took the media by surprise on Tuesday, March 28, 2018. Photo: Released by the Supreme Court.

PM Abbasi pledged full support for public interest litigation initiatives undertaken by the chief justice. The prime minister assured that all necessary steps will be taken to materialise Justice Nisar's vision with respect to free education, public health, and improvements in government hospitals, said the statement.

"The Honourable Chief Justice assured the Honourable Prime Minister that the judiciary will continue to perform its constitutional duties independently, fairly, transparently, without fear or favour and strictly in accordance with law," it added.

The apex court spokesperson said the meeting was held at the request of the prime minister received through the Attorney General for Pakistan. There was no official word yet from the government regarding the rare visit by the prime minister.

'Elections, delimitation, caretaker setup'

Sources told Geo News that the meeting was scheduled after 5PM today and lasted for two hours, adding that both the dignitaries discussed matters relating to next general elections, delimitation and caretaker government.

They said the two figures exchanged views on government, administrative and governance related affairs, including various constitutional and legal matters.

There was no discussion at the meeting pertaining to cases against ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, sources added.