Transgender person, friend shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A transgender person and friend were shot dead in the city Tuesday night.



According to the police, unidentified persons opened fire at the transgender person and her friend when they were in a rickshaw on Ring Road, en route to Patang Chowk from Iqbal Plaza.

Police said the transgender person was identified as Daniyal alias Chukti and her friend as Aizaz, whose bodies were sent to Khyber Medical College for post-mortem while reason behind the killing had yet to be ascertained.

A similar incident took place in November 2017 when a transgender person was killed by a man she was living with in Peshawar.

The reason behind Spogmai’s killing had yet to be found out but police had said the man who killed her was an arms dealer.

Prior to that, a decapitated body of another transgender person called Warra was found in the metropolis.