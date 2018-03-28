Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
By
Aftab Ahmad

Transgender person, friend shot dead in Peshawar

By
Aftab Ahmad

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

PESHAWAR: A transgender person and friend were shot dead in the city Tuesday night.

According to the police, unidentified persons opened fire at the transgender person and her friend when they were in a rickshaw on Ring Road, en route to Patang Chowk from Iqbal Plaza.

Police said the transgender person was identified as Daniyal alias Chukti and her friend as Aizaz, whose bodies were sent to Khyber Medical College for post-mortem while reason behind the killing had yet to be ascertained.

Transgender person killed by man she was living with in Peshawar

Accused was running an arms business in the city, police said

A similar incident took place in November 2017 when a transgender person was killed by a man she was living with in Peshawar.

The reason behind Spogmai’s killing had yet to be found out but police had said the man who killed her was an arms dealer.

Prior to that, a decapitated body of another transgender person called Warra was found in the metropolis. 

Comments

