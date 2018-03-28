Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
GEO NEWS

Rabbani slams ECP over refusal to provide names of those involved in delimitation

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani/File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for refusing to provide names of those involved in the delimitation of constituencies.

It is against the rules to withhold “information by any ministry, division, department or any organisation functioning under the Constitution” from the Parliament, Rabbani stated in a press release, adding that it is “unacceptable” that the Commission is not providing names of those involved in delimitation.

He said that it is also unacceptable that certain officials are refusing to attend the parliamentary committee on delimitation.

“For democracy to flourish and institutions to be strengthened, it is necessary that intra-institutional jurisdictions are respected,” the former Senate chairman added.

In November last year, Rabbani had observed that it was the parliament that had to resolve the issue of delimitation of constituencies.

