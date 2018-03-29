NCHR takes suo motu notice of transgender person's killing in Peshawar

File photo of a protest.

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Human Rights Pakistan on Thursday took suo motu notice of the killing of a transgender person in Peshawar.

The commission directed Khyber Pakhtukhwa inspector general to submit an investigate report into the matter by April 3.

On Tuesday night, the transgender person identified as Daniyal alias Chutki was shot dead along with her friend, Aizaz, when they were in a rickshaw on Ring Road, en route to Patang Chowk from Iqbal Plaza.

Dozens of transgender people have been killed in recent years in the country, mainly in Peshawar.

The Trans Action Alliance, a local rights group, says 55 transgender persons have been killed there over the past three years.