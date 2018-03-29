Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 29 2018
Web Desk

NCHR takes suo motu notice of transgender person's killing in Peshawar

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

File photo of a protest.

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Human Rights Pakistan on Thursday took suo motu notice of the killing of a transgender person in Peshawar.

The commission directed Khyber Pakhtukhwa inspector general to submit an investigate report into the matter by April 3.

On Tuesday night, the transgender person identified as Daniyal alias Chutki was shot dead along with her friend, Aizaz, when they were in a rickshaw on Ring Road, en route to Patang Chowk from Iqbal Plaza.

Transgender person, friend shot dead in Peshawar

Police said unidentified persons opened fire at them; reason behind killing had yet to be ascertained

Dozens of transgender people have been killed in recent years in the country, mainly in Peshawar.

The Trans Action Alliance, a local rights group, says 55 transgender persons have been killed there over the past three years.

