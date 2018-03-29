Rao Anwar remanded in police custody in fake FIR case

Rao Anwar pictured outside the court today. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar was presented in the anti-terrorism court Thursday for filing a false case against Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a fake encounter in Karachi in January this year.

During the hearing, the investigation officer told the court that Anwar and other policemen filed false FIRs against four people, including Naqeebullah.

Subsequently, the court sent the suspended SSP into police remand till April 21.

While answering journalists' questions after the hearing, Anwar said he had recorded his statement with the joint investigation team formed over the cases.

Earlier, Anwar was remanded into police custody for a month in the Naqeebullah killing case following his arrest.

Anwar was arrested on March 21 from outside the Supreme Court after he appeared there following weeks of absconding.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had resumed hearing of the suo motu case of the murder.

At the hearing, Anwar's counsel sought protective bail from the court but the chief justice dismissed the plea and gave orders for his arrest.

Chief Justice Nisar expressed dismay at Anwar's continuous failure to appear before the bench despite repeated summons and safety guarantees by the apex court.

He also ordered the formation of a joint investigation team headed by Additional IG Aftab Pathan and comprising four senior officers of the provincial police to probe the case.

Objecting to the JIT's composition, Anwar's counsel expressed a lack of faith in the Sindh Police and pleaded to include officials of the ISI and Intelligence Bureau. Chief Justice Nisar dismissed the plea and remarked that he knows why the police officer wanted to include the agencies' officials in the committee.