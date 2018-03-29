West Indies T20 series to offer great exposure for youngsters: Sarfraz

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has backed the youngsters in his side to showcase their talent in the upcoming home T20 international series against West Indies.



“The series will be a great opportunity for the young talent to get exposure and perform in front of their home crowd,” Sarfraz told Geo News in Karachi.

“It will be a good competition, no matter what team the West Indies send here. I am very happy to be leading my team in my home town,” said the skipper.

Sarfraz also called on the fans to support Pakistan team as enthusiastically as they supported the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League.

“I’m hopeful the youngsters will carry their PSL form into the T20 series,” Sarfraz added, referring to Hussain Talat, Asif Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi who were named in the national T20 squad after stellar performances in the PSL.

The skipper pointed out that the debutants will feel familiar with the home conditions, considering that many of them only recently played on the Pakistani pitches during the knock-out stages of the PSL.

Earlier today, the logo-unveiling ceremony for the Pakistan-West Indies T20 series was held in Lahore, attended by PCB chairman Najam Sethi, sponsors and other dignitaries.

Addressing the ceremony, Sethi welcomed cricket’s homecoming to Karachi and said that the West Indies squad will be announced soon, the delay being due to security matters.

The chairman also shared that a three-nation tournament involving West Indies in the United States is in the works.

He further said that the dispute resolution with the Indian cricket board is headed in the right direction, but he cannot share any more details with the media at the moment.

Pakistan will play West Indies in three T20s on April 1, 2 and 3 at National Stadium, Karachi, as the metropolis finally welcomes the return of international cricket after a hiatus of nine years.