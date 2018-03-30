Pakistan won’t be complacent against West Indies, says Hasan Ali

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali said on Friday that he is looking forward to play the three-match T20I series against West Indies next month.



Talking to media on sidelines of Pakistan cricket team’s training camp, the fast bowler said that he’s fully fit and looking forward to give his best in Karachi.

“I am completely fit and bowling with full rhythm,” Ali said.

“It is good to know that WIndies team is coming, we all are excited to be playing cricket in Karachi after 9 years. Look forward to the series,” he added.

Hassan, who earlier played PSL final at the same venue, said that he is not under any pressure after being hit for three sixes by Asif Ali of Islamabad United and he has moved on from that match.

“There is no pressure of three sixes hit on me in PSL, that’s part of game. It didn’t dent my confidence, in fact I am more confident than before,” Hasan stated, who represented Peshawar Zalmi side in the Pakistan Super League.

The 24-year-old bowler, who is among one of the PSL finds for Pakistan Cricket, expressed his delight to see more PSL talent joining Pakistan Cricket team.

“Its good to have PSL performers in Pakistan team,” he said on the inclusion of Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali and Hussain Talat to the national team.

Hasan Ali said that Pakistan team won’t be complacent against West Indies team even if they don’t send full-strength squad for the series against Pakistan.

“West Indies are good batting side, we won’t be complacent even if they’re not coming with full strength,” he said while adding that the series will help Pakistan convey to the world that country is safe to host more Cricket matches.

“Cricket is returning to Pakistan, big names came to Pakistan with World XI and also for PSL games this time. Those who didn’t come today, will surely come tomorrow,” he said

Hassan Ali added that people of Pakistan have proved that we are peaceful and sports loving people. Others will also get the message.

Replying to a question, the fast bowler said that he had immediately said sorry to his captain Sarfraz Ahmed for heated words during Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand.

“We are like a family, I had said sorry to Sarfraz immediately. He’s like an elder brother to me and he loves me like brother and there is nothing wrong between us,” Ali concluded.