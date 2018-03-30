SC to take up contempt petition against Imran next week

Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan.

The petition against Imran states that the PTI chief used derogatory language against former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will hear the petition on April 4.

The chief justice has recently been disposing of several old contempt petitions which have been gathering dust in the apex court.

Another petition, filed against the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has also been fixed for hearing on April 4.

The petitioner had challenged Justice Isa’s appointment as the chief justice of Balochistan High Court.

However, the registrar’s office had overruled the objections and returned the petition. But a three-member bench will take up the petition to see whether it is maintainable or not.

The Supreme Court has also fixed for hearing on April 2 the petition regarding a referendum on Kala Bagh Dam.

The petition on Kala Bagh Dam was filed by Barrister Zafarullah Khan in 2013, stating that construction of the dam is important to save the country from plunging into drought.

The petitioner also wrote that construction of the dam will also solve electricity crisis of the country and help produce cheap electricity for the consumers.