Ex-MNA Ahmed Raza Maneka quits PTI

PAKPATTAN: Former MNA Ahmed Raza Maneka announced on Saturday of quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.



“I am bidding farewell to PTI,” he said during a news conference in Pakpattan. “I do not want to serve as a PTI worker anymore.”

Ahmed Raza was serving at the president of PTI’s Pakpattan chapter.

While expressing his reservation with the leadership of the party, Ahmed Raza said PTI Chairperson Imran Khan would never meet any local leader whenever he would come to Pakpattan. The leadership is not aware of its team, the former MNA added.

He added that other local leaders of the party have also decided to resign.

The defecting party leader said he would definitely contest the elections and would give his plan of action in a few days.

Ahmed Raza is the son of former federal minister Mian Ghulam Muhammad Maneka. He served as MNA from 2002-2007 and was also the chairperson of Standing Committee on Cabinet during his tenure.



Earlier this month, musician Salman Ahmad announced on Twitter that he will no longer be supporting the PTI. However, soon after he reaffirmed his support for Imran.

Ahmad had expressed disappointment over TV anchor Amir Liaquat joining the party, but then said, “Although I've expressed my deep disappointment over Amir Liaquat still the only real option for 2018 election is Imran Khan and Naya Pakistan.”

Many PTI supporters withdrew their support for the party after the news of TV host and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement member Amir Liaquat joining the party.

Adil Ansari, part of PTI’s social media team, had announced that he would no longer be a part of the political party.