Salman Ahmad supports Imran Khan once again

Photo: File

Musician Salman Ahmad has taken a U-turn as he reaffirmed his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

On Tuesday, the singer and author who was a die-hard PTI supporter (or still is?) announced on Twitter that he’ll no longer be supporting the party.

Expressing disappointment over TV anchor Amir Liaquat joining the party, Ahmad said, "After 35 years of defending, supporting and justifying Imran Khan, I no longer can. I fear reptiles surround him."

He had also said, “Junaid Jamshed and I did not sing Naya Pakistan for the likes of Amir Liaquat.”

However, on Wednesday evening, Ahmad tweeted, “Although I've expressed my deep disappointment over Amir Liaquat still the only real option for 2018 election is Imran Khan and Naya Pakistan.”

TV host and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement member Amir Liaquat was formally announced as a member of the PTI by Imran Khan at a press conference in Karachi.

Responding to the press conference, Salman had hurled abuse at Liaquat and said that it is his "democratic right to warn" Imran Khan against Liaquat.

Along with Salman, many other PTI supporters withdrew their support for the party after the news.

Adil Ansari, part of PTI’s social media team, had announced that he no longer would be a part of the political party.

In a post on Twitter, Ansari said that after Amir Liaquat's joining the PTI, he no longer saw the light at the end of the tunnel.



