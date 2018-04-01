30 years in power but Shehbaz couldn't build a hospital: Imran Khan

LAHORE: The chief minister of Punjab could not build a hospital despite being in the government for 30 years, Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said Saturday night, referring to Shehbaz Sharif's trip to London for a medical check-up.

Sharif, who recently became the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had travelled to London on March 20 for a regular medical check-up.

As expected, he returned early morning, on April 1.



Khan went on to claim that when his party comes into power, considering the general elections are around the corner, he would implement a system akin to the one in Europe where the unemployed receive allowances.



The PTI chief also asserted that he would make Pakistan a welfare state, just like Medina, Saudi Arabia.

