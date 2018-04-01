Nawaz questions Imran over Peshawar Metro, Billion Tree Tsunami funds

SWAT: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif while criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, asked him about the money spent on Peshawar Metro buses and Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



The PML-N leader was addressing a public gathering in Swat on Sunday, where the rival PTI has a ruling government.

“Lahore Metro project was made from Rs40 billion but Peshawar Metro cost Rs70 billion, where is the rest of the money?” said Nawaz.

The former prime minister said that Imran personally used Jahangir Tareen’s helicopter and ‘used all his funds’.

In his address, Nawaz while calling Imran Khan ‘Ilzam Khan’, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief will be ousted from the province as people have vowed to bring change.

Nawaz said that Imran’s government did nothing in the province. “Has any school changed here? No new schools have been constructed here,” said the former prime minister.

“If anyone has filled their pockets with your money, then Amir Muqam is about to come here and retrieve your money,” said Nawaz.

The former prime minister alleged that the PTI chairman has usurped the money of his aide Jahangir Tareen, who he referred as ‘Imran’s ATM’.

Nawaz Sharif said that if people of the province wanted to witness development they should go to Punjab.



Nawaz's narrative based on truth: Maryam

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also addressed the rally earlier.

“People say that Nawaz’s narrative has gained popularity,” she said, adding that the former prime minister’s narrative was based on truth and against injustice.



She said that Imran Khan and former president Asif Ali Zardari didn’t unite for safeguarding the public’s agenda.



Maryam, in her speech, reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman have colluded, calling them ‘brothers’.



She said that whatever happened to the votes given by the masses 'was a mockery of Pakistan's law and Constitution'.

She said that when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was surrounded by issues such as floods and dengue outbreak, Imran Khan was nowhere to be seen.

Maryam claimed that conspiracies are being hatched against the vote, adding that Imran and KP ministers are being used as pawns.

The PML-N leader said that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf violated the constitution and imposed emergency, which also disgraced the sanctity of the vote.

The preparations for the rally were completed earlier in the day and at least 25,000 chairs were set up at the rally site, according to the organisers.



The supporters and workers reached the venue, whereas Nawaz and Maryam reached Swat around 1:30pm. They arrived at the house of local PML-N leader Amir Muqam, who hails from the region.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at the Pakistan Muslim League-N public gathering in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today. Photo: Geo News

Nawaz was also accompanied by Maryam's husband, MNA Capt (retd) Safdar and PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed.

Maryam had posted a tweet of Nawaz and party leaders enjoying a cup of tea before the rally at Malam Jabba.

On March 22, Nawaz had remarked that he is ready to have a discussion with all state institutions as long as they are within constitutional limits.

He added that the discussions, which will not be personal, will cover the subjects of democracy, governance and national interest.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court, Nawaz said many matters regarding the jurisdiction and authority of a caretaker government have not yet been decided.

Therefore, he added, leaders of all political parties should sit together for a discussion on a caretaker setup.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N government will support amendments made in the law regarding caretaker government, he said further.

The government and opposition together can play a vital role in taking decisions regarding a caretaker government, said the former premier.