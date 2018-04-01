Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
Rana Javaid

MQM-P leader from Hyderabad joins PSP

By
Rana Javaid

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

KARACHI: Another serving lawmaker and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) joined Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) today.

MQM-P MNA from Hyderabad, Waseem Hussain, announced joining the PSP at a press conference alongside PSP leaders. 

At the press conference, PSP leader Anis Qaimkhani said they reject the new delimitation of constituencies. 

He added that the next chief minister of Sindh will be from the PSP. 

Moreover, Hussain said the people of Hyderabad will decide whether his decision of joining PSP is right or wrong. 

On Thursday, MQM-P MNA Dr Fouzia Hameed announced to have joined PSP in a press conference at the party’s central office, Pakistan House.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal claimed that with as many as 20,000 members on board, his party has become the biggest political party of the province.

Earlier, on Wednesday, two women provincial lawmakers of MQM-P jumped ship. MPAs Naheed Begum and Naila Munir, at a press conference alongside Kamal and other PSP leaders, announced quitting MQM-P.

“People of Karachi always voted for MQM but the party did nothing for them,” Kamal said at the press conference, adding that he holds MQM and then PPP responsible for the present dismal state of Karachi.

