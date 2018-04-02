Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
Mohammad Irfanullah

Shops closed in Faisalabad to protest minor's rape, murder

By
Mohammad Irfanullah

Monday Apr 02, 2018

FAISALABAD: The residents of Jaranwala closed shops and markets on Monday to protest the rape and murder of a girl, said to be around six years old, whose body was found from a field a day earlier.

The protesters disrupted the flow of traffic by blocking the road and burning tyres. 

They also shouted slogans against the police, demanding immediate arrest of the murderer.

On the other hand, police said a case against unidentified persons was filed under the name of the deceased minor’s father Mohammad Afzal. 

The FIR stated that an unidentified person raped the minor and then strangled her.

Later, students also joined the protest, while the number was expected to rise after school and college hours end in the afternoon. 

The minor’s body was found in the field a day earlier. Her body was handed over to the bereaved after post-mortem and laid to rest later in the day.

Protests mount over rape, murder of Faisalabad university student

Outraged colleagues of the deceased protest inaction over the heinous incident

This is the second case of rape and murder reported from Faisalabad in a span of a few days.

On March 28, the body of a college student went missing from Dijkot city of Faisalabad after the young woman went missing from her house on March 25.

The incident resulted in protests by her class fellows. The National Commission for Human Rights also took notice of the brutal murder and summoned a report from DPO Faisalabad, but the culprits remained at large till this report was filed. 

Comments

