pakistan
Monday Apr 02 2018
Pakistan to no longer take sides in any conflict, says foreign minister

Monday Apr 02, 2018

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif remarked on Monday that Pakistan will no longer take any sides in the war of others.

Pakistan just bore losses after allying with the United States during the Cold War, the federal minister said while speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan.

"The US has not threatened or put sanctions on any other country as it has on Pakistan in the last 40 to 50 years,” he said, adding “we have never been treated as an ally.”

Asif remarked: “We are fighting the war against terrorism and will no longer pick sides in any conflict.” In case of another cold war, Pakistan will remain impartial, he shared.

The foreign minister speculated that there is a possibility of another cold war between Russia and US, given the current tensions between the two superpowers. 

On March 9, Asif had said that the United States wants to make Pakistan its proxy state, adding that Pakistan will never become a proxy for the US while addressing the National Assembly.

"The enemy has crossed the ocean and is fomenting conflict in Syria, Afghanistan and other states while leaders of the Muslim World facilitate the enemy," said Asif, in an apparent reference to the US.

"Pakistan is being targeted specifically since it enjoys a leadership status in the Muslim World," he explained further.

Talking about the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, Asif said the terrorist outfit has not been wiped out but has only changed its address.

The foreign minister said Pakistan did not take part in the Yemen war, adding that it wants Iran and Saudi Arabia to end their differences. 

