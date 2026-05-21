Terrorist commander among 23 militants killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

Security forces have killed 23 India-sponsored terrorists, including a ring leader during the intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces over the past 48 hours conducted a series of IBOs in KP areas — Datta Khel, Spinwam and Bannu and killed 23 Fitna al-Khwarij terrorists, including the ring leader Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details