UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

Earlier on February 4, the UAE government announced that newcomers to the country would need to provide a good conduct certificate or police clearance certificate in view of being eligible for a job in the UAE

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have temporarily suspended the provision of ‘good conduct certificate’ for Pakistani expatriates seeking job in the country, Pakistani diplomatic missions in UAE were told on March 29.



Pakistan diplomatic missions welcomed the new decision taken by the UAE Cabinet. Head of Chancery at the Pakistan Consulate Rana Samar Javed called the development "a great progress".

Letter sent by UAE to diplomatic missions

"We welcome the new instruction. We continue to work closely with the UAE authorities to ensure a streamlined process for recruitment of Pakistani workers and professionals into UAE”, Rana Samar Javed added.



On March 29, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFA) sent out a letter to embassies and consulates across the UAE confirming the news of the postponement.

“The UAE suspends requesting certificates of good conduct from foreign employees”, the letter of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated.

According to the letter, the character certificates will not be required for Pakistani citizens with effect from April 1, 2018.