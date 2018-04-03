Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
By
AFP

Smith, Warner's bans should be reduced: Australian cricketers' union

By
AFP

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

Australian cricketers Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and Steve Smith.

SYDNEY: Bans handed to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft should be reduced, the Australian cricketers' union said Tuesday, arguing the punishment was disproportionate to previous ball-tampering cases.

Disgraced former captain Smith and his deputy Warner were suspended from international and domestic cricket for 12 months and Bancroft for nine months over a plot to alter the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

All three players have apologised and accepted responsibility in emotional press conferences after being kicked off the tour and returning home last week.

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) president Greg Dyer said "justice which is rushed can sometimes be very flawed", referring to Cricket Australia (CA) handing out its punishment so soon after the incident.

He urged a relaxation of the bans to allow the men to return to domestic action sooner, saying of the dozen or so previous cases the ACA had studied, the most severe punishment was a ban for two one-day internationals.

"These proposed penalties are disproportionate relative to precedent," he told a press conference.

Dyer pointed to the International Cricket Council sanction, which suspended Smith for one Test and docked him his match fee after he admitted responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal.

He also said the contrition expressed by players has been "extraordinary" and should be taken into account.

A wave of sympathy for Smith, in particular, has been gathering pace since a heart-wrenching public apology on Thursday, in which he broke down in tears.

"Their distressed faces have sent a message across the globe as effective as any sanctions could be. I think Australia cried with Steve Smith last Thursday, I certainly did," said Dyer.

"We consider that the players need to return to domestic cricket earlier and as part of their rehabilitation."

With the 2019 World Cup and an Ashes series in 2019, supporters of the players believe they need to be playing state cricket to be in the type of form that could warrant selection.

All three men have until Thursday to inform Cricket Australia whether they accept their punishment or will opt for a hearing, as is their right.

Dyer also said the "win-at-all-costs" culture of Australian cricket must be addressed by independent inquiry examining the game from top to bottom, reporting to both the ACA and CA.

"Organisational culture comes from its leadership and it comes from the top. It cannot be grafted onto the bottom," he said, as pressure grows for cricket´s top brass to also come under the spotlight.

"Let us identify all the causes of the tipping point that occurred in Cape Town." 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

BCCI set for billion-dollar deal in media rights war

BCCI set for billion-dollar deal in media rights war

 Updated 5 hours ago
Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans for ovation after video-game goal

Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans for ovation after video-game goal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former England football captain Wilkins dies aged 61

Former England football captain Wilkins dies aged 61

 Updated 6 hours ago
Babar Azam back at top of T20I rankings, Shadab Khan climbs to No. 2

Babar Azam back at top of T20I rankings, Shadab Khan climbs to No. 2

Updated 7 hours ago
After successful Windies tour, Pakistan invites England cricket team

After successful Windies tour, Pakistan invites England cricket team

 Updated 7 hours ago
Babar Azam dedicates Man of the Series award to the Karachi crowd

Babar Azam dedicates Man of the Series award to the Karachi crowd

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Sri Lanka to host South Africa for full series in July

Sri Lanka to host South Africa for full series in July

 Updated 9 hours ago
Australia to hit reset at Commonwealth Games

Australia to hit reset at Commonwealth Games

 Updated 11 hours ago
Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft confirm they won't appeal ban

Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft confirm they won't appeal ban

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM