Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
By
Web Desk

PML-N involved in disrespecting Parliament: Sherry Rehman

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

GARHI KHUDA BUKSH: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is involved in disrespecting the Parliament.

“PML-N is involved in disrespecting the Parliament,” Rehman said while addressing media in Garhi Khudha Baksh.

The leader of the opposition in Senate upheld, “Whenever all other roads are closed for them and they see  a dead-end, they [PML-N] remember democracy.”

She added, “When a verdict is not given in their [PML-N] favour, they don’t accept anyone."

Stating that the PML-N is running away from accountability, Rehman further questioned the party as to why they don’t give answers regarding Panama Papers in the Parliament.

“Democracy is not dependent on any one individual,” the PPP leader stressed.

Rehman questioned, "People talk about respecting the vote, but how can those who don't believe in Senate talk about respect."

The leader of the opposition in Senate also ensured that the PPP does not want a clash between institutions. “PPP has always considered every institution respectable and never used them,” she upheld.

“PPP respected democratic institutions and never resorted to politics of violence,” she added.

Further, she said the party will protest against anyone seeking to derail democracy.

Regarding the caretaker government setup, Rehman said, “Cannot name anyone for caretaker premier just yet.”

“We want the caretaker government to be setup as per Constitution and democracy,” she concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

 Updated 3 hours ago
Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Updated 3 hours ago
Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Not the one to back down, will continue to fight: Nawaz

Not the one to back down, will continue to fight: Nawaz

Updated 8 hours ago
Nisar says Janjua's meeting with Indian HC 'beyond comprehension'

Nisar says Janjua's meeting with Indian HC 'beyond comprehension'

Updated 7 hours ago
NSC condemns India's 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir

NSC condemns India's 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM