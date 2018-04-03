PML-N involved in disrespecting Parliament: Sherry Rehman

GARHI KHUDA BUKSH: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is involved in disrespecting the Parliament.



“PML-N is involved in disrespecting the Parliament,” Rehman said while addressing media in Garhi Khudha Baksh.

The leader of the opposition in Senate upheld, “Whenever all other roads are closed for them and they see a dead-end, they [PML-N] remember democracy.”

She added, “When a verdict is not given in their [PML-N] favour, they don’t accept anyone."

Stating that the PML-N is running away from accountability, Rehman further questioned the party as to why they don’t give answers regarding Panama Papers in the Parliament.

“Democracy is not dependent on any one individual,” the PPP leader stressed.

Rehman questioned, "People talk about respecting the vote, but how can those who don't believe in Senate talk about respect."

The leader of the opposition in Senate also ensured that the PPP does not want a clash between institutions. “PPP has always considered every institution respectable and never used them,” she upheld.

“PPP respected democratic institutions and never resorted to politics of violence,” she added.

Further, she said the party will protest against anyone seeking to derail democracy.

Regarding the caretaker government setup, Rehman said, “Cannot name anyone for caretaker premier just yet.”

“We want the caretaker government to be setup as per Constitution and democracy,” she concluded.