Tuesday Apr 03 2018
GEO NEWS

Three MPAs from Punjab join PTI

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

PTI chief Imran Khan stands with the new entrants into his party in Islamabad. — PTI Official

ISLAMABAD: Three members of the Punjab Assembly Tuesday announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following their meeting with party chairman Imran Khan, the PTI said in a statement.

The MPAs, Shahabuddin Sehadr, Ahsan Fityana and Ahmed Shah Khagga, called on the PTI chairman in Islamabad. Shahabuddin belonged to the Pakistan Peoples Party; Khagga jumped ship from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), whereas Fityana is an independent member of the provincial assembly.

A former member of the National Assembly from Punjab, Makhdoom Ahmed Anwar Alam, also called on Imran and announced to join the PTI fold.

In his message, Imran said that the ones joining in the PTI caravan are welcomed.

"It is the time for distributing resources among the people, which have until now been into the hold of a single family," he said.

The PTI chief maintained that it was inevitable to hold the ones involved in plundering national exchequer accountable, lamenting that coffers were filled abroad by depriving the people of Punjab.

"Holding them accountable is the need of the hour," Imran said, vowing to bring back the nation's looted money.

