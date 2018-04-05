CNICs can be obtained through fraud, CJP observes in dual nationalities case

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar observed on Thursday that computerised national identity cards (CNIC) can be obtained by committing fraud.

He made the remarks while heading a three-member bench hearing the suo motu case on dual nationalities of government officials.

During the hearing, a supplementary report was submitted in court. The additional attorney general informed the court that they placed advertisements in newspapers asking government servants to declare their foreign or dual nationalities.

Federal Investigation Agency Director General Bashir Memon informed the apex court that to-date, 655 officials have admitted to possessing dual nationalities.

Moreover, he said five officials are foreign nationals.

Hearing this, the chief justice remarked that that if they work day and night the matter can be resolved in days.

Referring to one of the government employees who is a foreign national, the chief justice remarked that Meena Kharal can work in Germany if she is not a Pakistani national.

At the last hearing of the case on March 26, the Supreme Court had ordered publication of notices in leading newspapers against dual nationals in the government.

The court had then ordered the FIA chief to furnish more details of the officials and summoned a report in two weeks.



On January 17, the Supreme Court had summoned details of senior government officials and members of the judiciary having dual nationalities.



The chief justice had taken notice of the issue while hearing a separate case.

The Supreme Court, under then-chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, had on September 20, 2012 disqualified around a dozen lawmakers for holding dual nationalities.