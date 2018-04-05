David Warner accepts Cricket Australia’s sanctions over ball tampering scandal

David Warner. Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Australian cricketer David Warner has accepted Cricket Australia’s 12-month ban that was imposed on him.

Following in the footsteps of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, Warner also took to social media to confirm acceptance of his suspension from international and domestic cricket.

"I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me," Warner tweeted.

"I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model.

Warner’s announcement comes a day after Smith and Bancroft accepted their 12-month and nine-month bans respectively.

Warner will not play for Australia for the next 12 months and is expected to carry out 100 hours of voluntary work within the cricket community.