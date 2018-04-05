Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 05 2018
Web Desk

David Warner accepts Cricket Australia’s sanctions over ball tampering scandal

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

David Warner. Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
 

Australian cricketer David Warner has accepted Cricket Australia’s 12-month ban that was imposed on him.

Following in the footsteps of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, Warner also took to social media to confirm acceptance of his suspension from international and domestic cricket.

"I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me," Warner tweeted.

"I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model.

"I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model."

Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft confirm they won't appeal ban

Smith, Warner were suspended for 12 months while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension over the ball tampering scandal

Warner’s announcement comes a day after Smith and Bancroft accepted their 12-month and nine-month bans respectively.

Warner will not play for Australia for the next 12 months and is expected to carry out 100 hours of voluntary work within the cricket community. 

