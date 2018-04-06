Pope Francis accepts Ajrak's gift from Pakistani Christian, picture goes viral

A picture of Pope Francis, wearing the traditional Sindhi Ajrak, gifted by a Pakistani Christian man has gone viral on the social media.



Daniel Bashir, from Jesus Youth of St Paul’s Parish Mehmoodabad Archdiocese in Karachi, gifted the Ajrak to the Pope, who then wore it and posed for a picture.

The image, first uploaded in March, has been widely shared on social networking websites.

Bashir was in the Vatican City to attend the Pre-Synodal Meeting of Young People held from March 19 to 24. The meeting gives young people a chance to meet the Pope.



Bashir, among attendees from several countries, met the Pope at the meeting.

Captioned as "my heart is full of happiness", the picture shows Pope Francis wearing the Ajrak and smiling broadly.