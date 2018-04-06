Faisalabad police seek locals’ help to arrest rape, murder accused

Photo: File

FAISALABAD: The police have sought help from locals for arrest of the murderers of a six-year-old girl in Jaranwala and a 21-year-old woman in Dijkot cities of Faisalabad.

As nearly a week has passed since the two incidents occurred in the district, police has taken to social media asking the public to cooperate with them to trace the culprit(s).

The 21-year-old woman, Abida, who was studying at Government College University, Faisalabad went missing on March 25. Her body was recovered from Dijkot three days later, with initial post-mortem report suggesting she was raped before being killed.

Following the incident, protests were carried out in Dijkot with demonstrators forcing shops to close down, but police have still been unable to find the murderer.

Police authorities had said they have nabbed a few people with the help of the deceased’s mobile phone data and were making efforts to arrest those responsible; however, no real progress had been made in the case yet.



A few days later, body of a minor, said to be six years of age, was found in the fields in Jaranwala. The incident caused a stir in the area with locals protesting to demand the arrest of the murderer.