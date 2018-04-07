Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
Tried to save Nawaz time and again but he backstabbed us: Zardari

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that his party tried to save former prime minister Nawaz Sharif time and again, ‘but he stabbed them in the back’.

The former president was speaking after a meeting with PPP leader Amir Hasan.

Zardari said that in the past for the sake of saving democracy he tried to reach an understanding with the PML-N leader. “But Nawaz never mends his ways,” said the PPP co-chairman.

The former president alleged that Nawaz Sharif does politics which only benefits him.

Zardari said that he will continue doing politics going beyond personal benefits and political gains.

Didn’t want ‘game of chairs’ so supported Nawaz: Zardari

Later in the day, the PPP co-chairman addressed a gathering in Nawab Shah, where he said that in 2013 when the PML-N formed a government it did not appear it would have lasted more than a year-and-a-half.

He said that his party supported the PML-N and Nawaz in order to save democracy. “We didn’t want a game of chairs so we supported Nawaz,” he said.

Zardari said he will hold Nawaz accountable at the right time for his actions, adding that Nawaz can try his tactics while the PPP will use its own.

He said that only the PPP can save Pakistan in its current situation.

On Wednesday, while addressing a rally in Garhi Khuda Buksh on the 39th death anniversary of party founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Zardari said that his party will remain at war with political rival and ruling party PML-N.

Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

'No matter who we have to form an alliance with, we won’t do it with PML-N'

"No matter what happens, we will remain at war with [PML-N] because you are not democratic, you [Nawaz] are like a Mughal emperor," said the former president.

Zardari also warned that his party would take the Punjab government 'away' from Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N). He warned that just like the recently held elections for Senate chairmanship, he would not let the ruling party win the upcoming general elections in Punjab — a voting stronghold of PML-N. 

