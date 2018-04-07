Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
Talha Hashmi

Explosion in Karachi leaves two dead, six injured

By
Talha Hashmi

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

At least one person was killed and eight others injured as a result of an explosion in Karachi's Shireen Jinnah Colony on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Photo: Geo News
 

KARACHI: At least two persons were killed and six others injured as a result of an explosion in Karachi's Kemari vicinity, the police informed  Geo News. 

The explosion reportedly occurred in a private company's storage tank for molasses. Thousands of liters of the fluid spilled in the vicinity. 

The injured were shifted to the burns ward of the city's Civil Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment, confirmed SSP City Shiraz Nazeer.  

A police official confirmed that the deceased was identified as Kishwar.

