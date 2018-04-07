Explosion in Karachi leaves two dead, six injured

At least one person was killed and eight others injured as a result of an explosion in Karachi's Shireen Jinnah Colony on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: At least two persons were killed and six others injured as a result of an explosion in Karachi's Kemari vicinity, the police informed Geo News.

The explosion reportedly occurred in a private company's storage tank for molasses. Thousands of liters of the fluid spilled in the vicinity.

The injured were shifted to the burns ward of the city's Civil Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment, confirmed SSP City Shiraz Nazeer.

A police official confirmed that the deceased was identified as Kishwar.