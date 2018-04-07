Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while lauding the youth of Pakistan said that the nation owes the success against terrorism to the brave and motivated young leadership, as per Inter-Services Public Relations press release on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, a group of students from US Cornell University met with the army chief. During the interaction, the students shared the experience of their first ever visit to Pakistan with Gen Bajwa, who also shared his thoughts about Pakistan and its ongoing journey to enduring peace.

The ISPR statement mentioned that the army chief said that the Pakistani youth is contributing to the national progress as part of the nation.

The youth has an important role to play being in future leadership, the COAS was quoted as saying.

The students shared that they visited Lahore, Hunza valley, Remount Depot Mona, and Islamabad and found Pakistan to be a peaceful and beautiful country.

The students thanked the army chief and said that they are taking back home the first-hand reality about peaceful and beautiful Pakistan, said the ISPR statement.