PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

Picture of a sugar sachet distributed on a PIA flight and with “July 2018” written as the manufacturing date went viral on social media early this week. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday said that it has blacklisted the supplier of a sugar sachet which had an incorrect manufacturing date.

Picture of a sugar sachet distributed on a PIA flight and with “July 2018” written as the manufacturing date went viral on social media early this week.

“PIA administers strict SOPs for its flight kitchen. Customers and their wellbeing is a high priority. The batch of sugar satchets with wrong manufacturing date have been returned back to the supplier after thorough inspection of the available stock. The supplier has been black listed and a legal notice has been issued with PIA reserving the right to claim damages,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline’s CEO and President Musharraf Rasool Cyan has ordered another check of all food items at the flight kitchen. 

An inquiry is underway for taking necessary action against negligence, if any, of the airline officials, the statement added.

The airline has previously irked passengers for allegedly offering sub-par food on flights. 

