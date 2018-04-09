Fires at Lahore factory, Dera Bugti shop doused

The cardboard factory near Kot Abdul Malik Interchange that had caught fire late night, Lahore, Pakistan, April 8, 2018. Geo.tv via Geo News

LAHORE: Two fires — that had erupted at a factory in Punjab's capital city and a shop in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, late Sunday night — were doused a few hours later, Geo News reported, citing rescue officials.



A cardboard factory near Lahore's Kot Abdul Malik Interchange caught fire late last night due to yet-to-be-disclosed reasons, spreading outwards before it was contained some hours later.

The fire brigade officials said they had dispatched teams to the scene of the blaze immediately, which, upon their arrival, managed to control the flames.

On the other hand, a fire erupted in a shop near Dera Bugti's Pakistan Chowk area, expanding to nearby shops before locals successfully put it out by themselves ahead of the authorities' arrival, police said.

All goods and equipment, in the shop where the fire had started, were completely burnt to the ground.