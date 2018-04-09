PML-N has been finished and Nawaz Sharif ousted from politics, says Bilawal

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Monday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been ousted from the country's politics.



While speaking to media in Multan, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been finished. "There is only PML-Sheen PML-N) now," Bilawal said in reference to Shehbaz Sharif being appointed party president.

During the upcoming general elections, PPP will compete against PML-Sheen and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Bilawal added.



Lashing out at Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said that Nawaz made history by being elected as PM thrice, however, he did nothing for the people in all three tenures. The people do not care who was ousted when, the people just want a solution to their issues, Bilawal said.

“What other work did Nawaz do other than the metro project?” On the other hand, PPP did revolutionary work in Sindh, he remarked.



"The public should be able to differentiate between who is genuine and who is disingenuous. Some people have changed their stance just before elections, while they are some whose stance has remained the same," he added.



Bilawal stressed that PPP wants a law which holds everyone equally accountable. “We want a strong election commission over which no one has any reservations,” he remarked.



Over his claims pertaining to making a separate province in South Punjab, the PPP chairperson said that PPP has always worked in South Punjab. "We spoke about making separate province in South Punjab to end deprivation here."



Responding to Supreme Court's suo motu notice of delay in the provision of justice to Model Town victims, he said: "We have been raising the Model Town issue for a while now. We hope that justice is dispensed to the victims."

The PPP chief is also expected address a workers' convention later today. Bilawal and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari are expected to meet traders later in the day.

'PML-N, PTI have anti-people policies'

While addressing workers in Multan on Sunday, Bilawal said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim-League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have anti-people policies.

The PPP chairperson said that the PML-N government has destroyed the sector of agriculture and textile.

Bilawal Bhutto said that southern Punjab has always sided with the PPP.

On Saturday, Bilawal said that after coming into power his party would create a new province in southern Punjab. The PPP chairman said that whenever it came to making southern Punjab into a new province, the PML-N always opposed it.

Bilawal said that in future his political centre would be based in Multan and he would work for the betterment of the public.