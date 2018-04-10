Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
GEO NEWS

Have taken all suo motu notices over basic rights: CJP Nisar

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Monday said that whatever measures and suo motu notices he has taken were all relating to basic rights, with a purpose to get these rights delivered.

Addressing a dinner hosted by Balochistan Bar Association, the chief justice said suo motu notices had to be taken for petitions were not filed by social figures.

SC summons former Balochistan CMs Sanaullah Zehri, Dr Malik Baloch

Justice Nisar summons the former provincial chief ministers to explain what they did welfare of people in the province

"Not a single petition pertaining to basic rights has been filed from Balochistan to this date," he said. "And to fill this void, suo motu actions had to be taken."

Justice Nisar noted that all such notices had been taken regarding health, education, food and other basic necessities.

"All measures I have taken were taken in good faith; I have an affiliation with Balochistan," he said, adding that one should learn about facts before shaping an opinion.

"We will not tolerate any negligence in provision of rights to the people and discharging of duties," the chief justice said.

