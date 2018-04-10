Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
Rizwan Shah

Wedding of martyred cop’s daughter made memorable by Attock police

By
RSRizwan Shah

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

ATTOCK: Some years ago, Constable Afrez Khan embraced martyrdom during a police encounter in Attock, a city located in northern Punjab near the capital.

On Monday, the local police paid tribute to his sacrifice by making the wedding day of his daughter an unforgettable experience for the loved ones left behind by the martyr.

DPO Attock Abadit Nisar and other personnel of the local police attended the wedding of Constable Afrez’s daughter

DPO Attock Abadit Nisar and other personnel of the local police attended the wedding of Constable Afrez’s daughter and bore all expenses of the special occasion, including meal and other catering costs.

In touching scenes, the policemen lined up with rose petals in their hands to welcome the bridegroom and his family at the venue. The police force also bestowed a special protocol to the bride at her rukhsati, wedding her off in style as the rest of the town looked on in awe.

Attock police gave a special protocol to the groom and bride 

Paying tribute to Constable Afrez Khan Shaheed, DPO Abadit Nisar said the sacrifices given by the country’s martyred are a source of honour and pride for the nation.

The wedding was also attended by officers from the District Attock administration, who joined in with the police to make the occasion a memorable one.

