Local performer shot dead in Larkana by allegedly drunk weddinggoers

LARKANA: A famed local performer was killed Tuesday night when two people opened fire during a wedding ceremony here in the city's Kanga locality, Geo News reported, citing police sources.



Samina Sindhu, who was performing at the event, was shot dead when two weddinggoers — said to be drunk according to the police — opened fire during the dance.

Both suspects, who started firing while in a drunk state, were arrested by law enforcement agencies (LEAs), which reached the crime scene soon after gunfire rang out. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Kanga police station.



Consequently, Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal took notice of the firing incident and advised Tanvir Hussain Tunio, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Larkana, to submit a report in this regard.



A first information report (FIR) was filed in the local police station, sources said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the singer's murder.



Sindhu's body, on the other hand, was moved to Chandka Medical College Hospital for postmortem.