Wednesday Apr 11 2018
GEO NEWS

We follow law, Constitution not our free will, says CJP

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that judges follow the law and Constitution and don't give verdicts based on their free will. 

While addressing an event in Quetta, he remarked that the judges in the country are not using their competence to fullest. 

"We the judges, act in accordance with law and law alone," he asserted. "It is important for all of you to learn the law. It is necessary for us to know our jurisprudence and laws.”

The people come to judges first seeking justice, he remarked. 

"Where have all the capable judges gone? Maybe we don’t have the resources of passion now,” he lamented. Chief Justice Nisar said that judges should show more passion. “You are a part of a respected profession.”

“We have to bring our house in order. This is the start of our judicial reforms. We must appreciate facts. Superior courts are not courts of facts. Superior courts are courts of laws," the top judge added. 

"We are the top privileged civil servants," he said, adding that the salaries and facilities available to judges are more than similar grade officers in other departments. "We have to justify our incomes and facilities."

Speaking about the cases which are delayed for years, Chief Justice Nisar remarked that he doesn’t understand how the trial of cases can go on for 30 to 40 years. 

“What is the fault of the person who is seeking justice? How can it take 15 years for a case's trial to conclude? I don’t understand this,” he added. 

Chief Justice Nisar said that judges are responsible for the delay in cases and dispensation of justice. 

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis 'seem to be a conspiracy'

Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

