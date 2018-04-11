ICC forms dispute panel for PCB’s case against BCCI

LAHORE: A disputed resolution process has been initiated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee terms of reference.



A three-member dispute panel comprising Chairperson Michael Beloff QC, Jan Paulsson and Annabelle Bennett will hear the matter over three-days at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.

The dates for the hearing will be communicated in the future and the decisions of the dispute panel will be made public.

In November 2017, the PCB had sent a legal notice to the ICC to set up a dispute resolution panel for adjudicating the matter of Indian cricket board not honouring its promise of playing bilateral series with Pakistan.

The PCB is claiming up to $70 million for missed series in 2014 and 2015 from BCCI after the country failed to attend two series as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two boards.