Disgruntled Karachiites out on streets to protest load-shedding, water shortages

KARACHI: Citizens poured out onto the streets Wednesday night here in the city's Azizabad and Aisha Manzil localities to protest disrupted supply of basic amenities, Geo News reported.



Blocking roads in their surroundings, the areas' residents said they were inconvenienced by unannounced load-shedding and water shortages, and noting that the power cuts contributed to water issues.

The demonstrators, who had closed off both the to and fro routes between Aisha Manzil and Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk, stressed that the clash between the K-Electric (KE) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) leaves customers sandwiched in the middle, with double the problems.

However, a KE spokesperson said late last night that the menace of load-shedding could not be fixed until the gas shortage is addressed.

On the other hand, a team comprising top officials of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is set to analyse the power situation in the country's biggest industrial hub.

Protestors said they have registered numerous complaints with the KE but no team is sent in response to fix the problem. The area has not received water for almost a week, they lamented.

They added that despite their complaints to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), the issues persist.

However, protestors dispersed later after police assured them that their grievances would be addressed and their problems resolved.