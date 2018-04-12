Can't connect right now! retry
Azam Khan

Maryam's trust deed central part of Wajid Zia's cross-examination today

ISLAMABAD: The cross-examination of Wajid Zia by Maryam Nawaz's counsel entered its decond day today in the accountability court hearing corruption cases against the Sharif family. 

Zia, an additional director at the Federal Investigation Agency, headed the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) which probed the Sharif family’s assets last year.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived at the accountability court, along with his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar, to attend the proceedings of the Avenfield properties case against them earlier today. 

The Avenfield properties reference is among three filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court's directives.

Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir, who has been conducting corruption proceedings against the Sharif family since September last year, is presiding over the case.

On Wednesday (yesterday), Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris concluded, on the tenth day, Zia's cross-examination in the Avenfield case.

After Haris concluded his cross-examination yesterday, Maryam's counsel took his place and continued the cross-examination. 

As the hearing went under way today, Pervez questioned Zia on the JIT's work regarding the Nielsen and Nescoll offshore companies of the Sharif family. 

Later, the court allowed Nawaz and Maryam to leave and briefly adjourned the hearing. 

As the hearing resumed, Zia informed the court that until June 25, 2017, no witness informed the JIT that Maryam was the beneficial owner of the London properties.

He added that no witness had said until the date that the Nielsen and Nescoll trust deed is fake.

Zia informed further that the trust deed has Maryam’s signature along with Safdar’s as a witness, adding that the date under the signature is February 2, 2006.

In response to a question, Zia said that UK-based lawyer Jeremy Freeman was not approached by the JIT directly but through Quist Solicitors — the UK-based law firm hired by the JIT for assistance. 

The hearing was adjourned until Friday, 9.30am. 

The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court. 

