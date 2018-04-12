Can't connect right now! retry
Wajid Zia will have to reveal identities of JIT's staff, says Nawaz

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that Wajid Zia, who headed the Panama case investigation, will have to reveal identities of the joint investigation team (JIT) staff. 

Nawaz, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case last year, was speaking to the media outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him. 

He had made similar remarks yesterday after leaving the courtroom. 

The former premier said the Supreme Court’s decision was based on the Iqama [foreign work permit] which has been proved a lie. 

Basing his statements on facts revealed by Zia inside the court today during his cross-examination, Nawaz questioned identities of people whose assistance was sought by the JIT for the investigation.

Avenfield case: Maryam's counsel cross-examining Wajid Zia today

Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar arrived at the court earlier but were permitted to leave later

"It has been revealed now that 40 people were involved in drafting the JIT report," said Nawaz, asking further who the 30 investigators and 10 staffers were. 

The three-time prime minister also questioned who approved the recruitment of the JIT support staff, asserting that, "facts are pouring out of the false case after the false decision".

Talking about the corruption cases against him and his family inside the court earlier, Nawaz said he has high hopes of getting justice from the court. 

"NAB's lies and investigation have been exposed in front of the public," he said while interacting with reporters. 

Comments

