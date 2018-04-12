Imran announces to remove PTI members who sold votes during Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced on Thursday that party members who sold their votes during the Senate elections would be removed.



Referring to horse trading by party MPAs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran said the party was constituting a legal team over the violation of its code of conduct during the recent Senate elections.

With regards to the demand of a separate province in south Punjab by ruling party members, Imran said he supports the move and added that had local governments been empowered enough there would be no demand of another province.

"We brought the chairman Senate from Balochistan to strengthen the federation," said the PTI chief, adding that the party is striving for FATA to get rights.

Khan added that the people of Pakistan were pleased with the recent decisions of the Supreme Court.

Imran questioned the government's intention of introducing next year's federal budget when it is about to end its tenure.

"The government's tenure is ending in 45 days but it is presenting next year’s budget," he complained, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak will not present the province's budget.

Imran also praised the apex court's decision on granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and condemned his political opponent Fazlur Rehman’s statement regarding them.

Talking about caretaker governments, he said they are brought in Pakistan as there is a fear of rigging and dishonesty. He claimed that the last caretaker government had failed to ensure free and fair elections.