Chinese air chief attends PAF passing out parade at Asghar Khan Academy

Friday Apr 13, 2018

Chinese Airforce Lieutenant General Ding Laihang at the ceremony. Photo: Geo News 

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) held the passing out ceremony of cadets at Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur on Friday where 109 cadets were handed badges. 

Among the graduating cadets were two Saudi nationals.

The chief guest for the ceremony was Chinese Airforce Lieutenant General Ding Laihang who observed the parade and handed out badges.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Ding Laihang said that Pakistan and China harbour deep friendships and that he was honoured to be invited to the ceremony.

Pakistan Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present at the ceremony, which was ended with a spectacular flypast by PAF fighter jets. 

