Pakistani weightlifters return home from Commonwealth Games

Pakistani athletes return home after winning two bronze medals. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistani weightlifters returned home after winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.



Weightlifters Nooh Dastagir Butt and Taha Talib won bronze for Pakistan at this year games.

Twenty-year-old Nooh Dastagir Butt won the Bronze medal in +105kg weightlifting competition while Taha Talib won a Bronze in men’s 62kg weightlifting competition.

After lifting 173kg in snatch, Nooh successfully lifted 222kg in his first attempt of clean and jerk to confirm his medal. In an attempt to turn it into gold, he attempted 228kg in 2nd and 231kg in the third attempt but couldn’t do it successfully.

His lifting of 395kg is also a junior commonwealth record.

On Thursday, Pakistan bagged another medal: a bronze in wrestling with Mohammad Bilal giving Pakistan their third of the tournament.