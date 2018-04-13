Family of man killed by US diplomat demands suo motu action from chief justice

CCTV footage of the incident. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Relatives of the youth killed by a US diplomat in Islamabad last week have demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the incident.

On Saturday, the vehicle of US Defence and Air Attache Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle killing Ateeq Baig on the spot and injuring another young man.

Following the incident, the diplomat was detained and a case registered against him but he was later let go under the Vienna Convention which prevents legal action against members of the diplomatic community.

During today's protest, Baig’s family members and residents of Talhar locality of Islamabad, where the deceased resided, protested at the site of the incident on the capital’s Margalla Road.

A Quran Khwani was held at the protest and funeral prayers in absentia were also offered.

The young man was driving the motorcycle when he was hit by the diplomat's vehicle which had ran a red light.

The protesters called for justice to be served to the deceased’s family and asked the chief justice to take suo motu notice of the incident.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition requesting Colonel Hall’s name be placed on the exit control list (ECL) — which bars foreign travel.

A single-judge bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq, had questioned the maintainability of the petition filed by the slain man's father.

Colonel Joseph, station house officer (SHO) of Kohsar police station, inspector general (IG) Islamabad and interior secretary were made parties in the petition filed with the IHC on Wednesday.

Ateeq's father stated in the petitioner that police registered the first information report (FIR) of the incident under media pressure, however, no serious efforts are being made to complete investigations into the matter.

A day after the incident, US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale was also summoned to the Foreign Office to protest the killing.



Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif revealed that the US embassy official is still in Pakistan.

The minister made the remarks in the National Assembly in response to a lawmaker's question on the status of the case following rumours that the diplomat may have left the country.



Asif assured the House that the law will take its course in the case, adding that the US embassy has assured the government of cooperation in the matter.